IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.57. 6,043,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

