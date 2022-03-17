IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

SPGI traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

