IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $33.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

