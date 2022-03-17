IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.77. 6,299,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

