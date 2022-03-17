IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.
PM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.77. 6,299,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.
Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.