IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $33.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.18, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.79 and a 200 day moving average of $618.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

