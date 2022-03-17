IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.52 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.35 and its 200 day moving average is $425.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.