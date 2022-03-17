IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

