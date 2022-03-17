IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.61. 5,239,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.