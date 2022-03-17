IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.91. 3,942,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

