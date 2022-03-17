IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Mastercard by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

