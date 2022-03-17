IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,951 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

