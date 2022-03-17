IBM Retirement Fund Sells 19,546 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,071,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,896. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

