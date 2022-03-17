IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,845 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.82. 1,337,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,518. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.52 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

