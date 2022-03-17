IBM Retirement Fund Sells 45,041 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,041 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 17,347,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,636,209. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

