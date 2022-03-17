IBM Retirement Fund Sells 46,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 38,875,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,578,723. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

