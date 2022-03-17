IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,013 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.53. 6,982,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.50. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

