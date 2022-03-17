IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,503 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.92. 2,064,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

