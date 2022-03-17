IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,527 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.78.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,859. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

