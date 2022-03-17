IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,790 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Target by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Target by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,247. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.