IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,757 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,220,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,663. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

