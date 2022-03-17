IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,705 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

