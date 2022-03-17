IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 41,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,863. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock valued at $536,810,951. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

