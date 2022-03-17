IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

