IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.90. 3,021,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.34. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

