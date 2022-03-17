Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $52.06. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 6,524 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

