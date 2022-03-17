ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.