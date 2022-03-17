ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 22.1% This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $24.96 or 0.00061627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $109.38 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.06864852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,462.56 or 0.99895550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040216 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,707 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

