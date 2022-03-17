iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.