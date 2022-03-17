Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

