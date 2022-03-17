ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.39. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

