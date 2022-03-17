IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.11

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.11 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.51). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.51), with a volume of 270,874 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.11. The company has a market cap of £203.43 million and a PE ratio of -214.44.
About IFG Group (LON:IFP)
Featured Articles
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.