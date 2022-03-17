IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.42. 9,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.98 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.