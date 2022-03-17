IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
TSE:IGM traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.42. 9,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.98 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.54.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
