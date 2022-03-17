IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.01

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $35.27. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.
IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
