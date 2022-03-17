Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s previous close.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Ikena Oncology stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 114,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

