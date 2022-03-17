IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAC.
IMAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.72. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
IMAC Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
