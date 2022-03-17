IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAC.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.72. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.