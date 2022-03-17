Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 33,961 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.78.
About Image Scan (LON:IGE)
