Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 19.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 1,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a P/E ratio of -35.95.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

