IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667.22 ($21.68).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.96) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.92) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.63) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,224.97). Insiders acquired a total of 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.15) on Thursday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.42). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,561.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,680.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

