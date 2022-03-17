Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 1.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 594,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 647,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Immotion Group alerts:

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.