ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

