Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

