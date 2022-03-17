Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.28.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.19. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
