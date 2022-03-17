Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.19. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.