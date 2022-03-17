Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 706 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,366. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

