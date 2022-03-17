Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $4,089,839 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PI opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

