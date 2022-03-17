Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 734,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.53 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

