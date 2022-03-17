Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Independent Bank by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

