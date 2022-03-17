India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 324,706 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,256,867 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 165,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

