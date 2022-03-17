Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.60). Approximately 59,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.62).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.84. The stock has a market cap of £42.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

