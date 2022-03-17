INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 1.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €31.90 ($35.05) and last traded at €31.75 ($34.89). 24,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.20 ($34.29).

A number of research firms have recently commented on INH. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on INDUS in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on INDUS in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

