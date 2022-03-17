Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
