Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

